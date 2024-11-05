YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

YPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.37.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of YPF opened at $26.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.78. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. Equities research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

