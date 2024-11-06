2,179 Shares in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACA. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in Arcosa by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 4.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Arcosa by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arcosa by 5.5% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $98.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.27. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.96 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Arcosa had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $640.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 7.60%.

Insider Transactions at Arcosa

In other Arcosa news, Director Steven J. Demetriou acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $526,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at $872,001.10. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $335,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,198.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Demetriou acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $526,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,001.10. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stephens raised shares of Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Arcosa

Arcosa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.