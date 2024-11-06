4,169 Shares in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,121,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 237,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 8,026.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 144,556 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 125,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 110,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of URNM stock opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.12. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $60.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

