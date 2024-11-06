4,628 Shares in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTEK. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 629.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at $28,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in Tetra Tech by 332.3% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 402.1% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 400.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $1,715,173.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,244,713.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 143,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,936. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $1,715,173.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,244,713.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,239. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day moving average of $44.13. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $50.69. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $44.60 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.48.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

