665 Shares in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.93.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

