666 Shares in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 666 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in PVH in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Stock Performance

NYSE:PVH opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.32. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $74.81 and a twelve month high of $141.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.11.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.72. PVH had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $144.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.53.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

