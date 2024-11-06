853 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 853 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VMC. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 118.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 150.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 87.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $272.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.86. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $206.11 and a fifty-two week high of $279.47.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.75.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

