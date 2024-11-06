A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 617.45 ($8.04) and traded as high as GBX 626.54 ($8.16). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 614 ($7.99), with a volume of 172,467 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR Stock Performance

A.G. BARR Cuts Dividend

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 638.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 617.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of £688.58 million, a PE ratio of 1,918.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. A.G. BARR’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at A.G. BARR

In other A.G. BARR news, insider Julie A. Barr bought 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,486 ($19.34) per share, for a total transaction of £505.24 ($657.69). Insiders have acquired 83 shares of company stock worth $80,758 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

About A.G. BARR

(Get Free Report)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Soft drinks, Cocktail solutions, and Other. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, brewed drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, mixers, syrups, various fruit purees, boost drinks, energy stimulation drinks, sport drinks, iced coffee, oat drinks, spring and sparkling water, fruit juices, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.