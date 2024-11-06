abrdn plc Has $167,000 Stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,696 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 12.4% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 29.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of YMM stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.23.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $380.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

