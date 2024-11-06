abrdn plc Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 4.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 8.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period.

NTST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.50 to $19.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

NYSE:NTST opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

