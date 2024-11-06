abrdn plc Has $321,000 Stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 71,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ESRT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

ESRT opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.40. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Empire State Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.