abrdn plc Makes New $295,000 Investment in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter worth about $1,945,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,679,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,927,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 117.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 10.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASR opened at $265.26 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $213.50 and a 12 month high of $357.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

