agilon health (AGL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect agilon health to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect agilon health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

agilon health Price Performance

AGL opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. agilon health has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGL. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of agilon health in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on agilon health from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.81.

Insider Activity

In other agilon health news, CEO Steven Sell purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at $227,102.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Recommended Stories

