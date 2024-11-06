Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 490.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KOF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.91.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $79.32 and a 52-week high of $104.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th were paid a $0.7811 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

