Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Nepsis Inc. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $11,251,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 70.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 43.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 441,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,957,000 after purchasing an additional 133,144 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 721.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 180,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 158,100 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $5,036,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $889,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,455. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $889,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,455. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 131,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total transaction of $10,088,541.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,929.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 525,473 shares of company stock worth $37,088,158. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $64.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.49 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.77. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

