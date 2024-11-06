Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Allstate from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.44.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $185.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.50. Allstate has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $198.79. The company has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,901.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,530 shares of company stock worth $34,967,665 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 3.6% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 2.4% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 1.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 15.0% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

