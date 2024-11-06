Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,945 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,001,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,756,000 after purchasing an additional 538,330 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 20.1% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,893,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after buying an additional 316,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,878,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 638,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 31,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.7% in the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 508,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 22,789 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AIV opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.39. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48.

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.33). Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 113.14% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $51.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco’s mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

