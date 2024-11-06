Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.11. Audacy shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 4,429,500 shares changing hands.

Audacy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.09.

Audacy Company Profile

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

