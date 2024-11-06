Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Aveanna Healthcare has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $504.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.02 million. On average, analysts expect Aveanna Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVAH opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $894.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.13. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVAH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $1.70 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

