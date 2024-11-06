Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Aveanna Healthcare has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $504.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.02 million. On average, analysts expect Aveanna Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance
NASDAQ AVAH opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $894.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.13. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on AVAH
About Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aveanna Healthcare
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.