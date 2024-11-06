B. Riley Has Bullish Forecast for Peabody Energy Q2 Earnings

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peabody Energy in a research note issued on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the coal producer will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Peabody Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

BTU has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Peabody Energy stock opened at $27.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.37. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $27.41.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The coal producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,957,602 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $338,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,286 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,348,251 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $178,118,000 after purchasing an additional 618,395 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 20.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,165,258 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $70,016,000 after purchasing an additional 531,440 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,190,141 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $48,446,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,352,067 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,908,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

