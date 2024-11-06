Berry (BRY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Berry to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.38 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Berry to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Berry Stock Performance

BRY opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $408.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.72. Berry has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $8.88.

Berry Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Berry

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. Berry’s payout ratio is -111.63%.

In related news, CEO Fernando Araujo sold 33,950 shares of Berry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $211,169.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,939.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Berry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

