Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,942,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,931,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,070,000 after buying an additional 1,200,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,472,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,365,000 after buying an additional 807,211 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 22.2% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,714,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,751,000 after acquiring an additional 492,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,701,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,886,000 after acquiring an additional 267,413 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $64.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.55. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $71.63.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.50%.

In related news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $981,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,889.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BERY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

About Berry Global Group

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

