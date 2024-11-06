BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 47.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $384,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 36,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $66.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.62. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $99.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.37 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMRN. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.16.

View Our Latest Report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.