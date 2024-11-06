Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Position Boosted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,280,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,747,000 after acquiring an additional 651,299 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 50.6% in the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 640,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $2,546,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $637,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7,435.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,351,000 after buying an additional 2,059,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDN has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

BDN stock opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $909.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $117.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 60.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

