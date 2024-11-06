Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,133 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 381.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 811.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $909.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.20). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 60.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $117.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Stories

