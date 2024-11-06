Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$145.69 and traded as high as C$150.58. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$150.32, with a volume of 192,077 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian Tire from C$190.00 to C$188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Tire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$160.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$165.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$146.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$146.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$157.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$145.69.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

