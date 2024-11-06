Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$145.69 and traded as high as C$150.58. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$150.32, with a volume of 192,077 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian Tire from C$190.00 to C$188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Tire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$160.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$165.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$146.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$146.89.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire Stock Performance
Canadian Tire Company Profile
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Tire
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.