Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 72.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,145,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900,241 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $127,465,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,473,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,184,000 after purchasing an additional 549,665 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 772,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,016,000 after acquiring an additional 427,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1,518.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 412,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,742,000 after acquiring an additional 386,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $166.04 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $102.63 and a 12 month high of $167.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.35.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

