Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Cavco Industries by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Cavco Industries stock opened at $457.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $423.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.63. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.75 and a 52 week high of $460.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $507.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.10 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven G. Bunger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.20, for a total value of $1,636,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,032.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cavco Industries news, Director Steven G. Bunger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.20, for a total value of $1,636,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,032.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 88 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.40, for a total transaction of $35,323.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,913.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush increased their price target on Cavco Industries from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Cavco Industries from $422.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

