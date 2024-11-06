Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $450.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $385.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $382.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $333.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $422.92.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $0.27. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 32.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 53.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,558,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,661,000 after buying an additional 3,685,451 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,023,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,932,000 after purchasing an additional 175,130 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,998,000 after purchasing an additional 69,959 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in Charter Communications by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 612,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 172,425.2% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 348,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,188,000 after purchasing an additional 348,299 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

