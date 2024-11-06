Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 22,571 Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,291 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,571 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 46.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 51,678 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Western Asset High Income Fund II Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II stock opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $5.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.35%.

(Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.