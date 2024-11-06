Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys New Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 340.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 146.8% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $895,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,651,994.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $6,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,187.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $895,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,651,994.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,539 shares of company stock valued at $46,439,330. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DASH opened at $159.46 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.58 and a 1 year high of $165.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.22, a P/E/G ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.29.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on DoorDash from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.12.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

