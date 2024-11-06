Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $263,000 Stock Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPRO. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,758,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Open Lending by 14.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 486,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 61,647 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Open Lending by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,756,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,337,000 after acquiring an additional 51,276 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Open Lending by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 41,792 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

LPRO stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $758.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $8.70.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $26.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

