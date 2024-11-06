Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $216,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 996 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3,197.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 204,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,945,000 after buying an additional 198,169 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,650,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 364,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,609,000 after acquiring an additional 75,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,417,000 after purchasing an additional 72,018 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 105,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,689,000 after purchasing an additional 52,171 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total transaction of $6,540,242.43. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,938,374.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total transaction of $6,540,242.43. Following the transaction, the president now owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,938,374.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $145,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,386 shares of company stock valued at $28,112,824. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 4.1 %

BR opened at $218.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.21 and a fifty-two week high of $224.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.54 and a 200-day moving average of $206.32.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

