Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $219,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.05, for a total value of $1,199,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,437.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of AMP stock opened at $513.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.16 and a 1 year high of $524.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $477.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.67.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

