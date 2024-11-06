Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $256,000 in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PULS opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.64. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $49.81.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.