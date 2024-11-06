Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 374.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 177.3% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in MetLife in the second quarter worth $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 602.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 72.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $78.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.03. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.89 and a 52-week high of $86.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

