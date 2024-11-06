Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 691 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 888.9% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in ANSYS by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 2,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Trading Up 0.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $324.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.81 and a 52 week high of $364.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANSYS

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.