Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $152.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.67.

Woodward Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $166.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.28 and its 200 day moving average is $169.69. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.31 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

