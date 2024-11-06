Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 161 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AME opened at $182.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.69 and a 200 day moving average of $168.91. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32. The firm has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AMETEK from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on AMETEK from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMETEK

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,454.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.