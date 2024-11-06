Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Evolent Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 6.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 42,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $1,314,768.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 167,027 shares in the company, valued at $5,211,242.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 42,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $1,314,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 167,027 shares in the company, valued at $5,211,242.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Emily Ann Rafferty sold 8,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $265,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,291 shares of company stock worth $9,290,385 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Shares of EVH stock opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.58. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $647.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.46 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Evolent Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

