Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 96 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 10.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,951,000 after purchasing an additional 29,246 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Hershey by 20.1% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,912.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $180.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $176.78 and a 12 month high of $211.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.