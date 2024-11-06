Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes $222,000 Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 841.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $64.49 on Wednesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.44.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

