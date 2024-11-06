Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $804,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 214.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $908.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $872.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $808.98. The company has a market capitalization of $87.71 billion, a PE ratio of 81.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.14 and a 12-month high of $943.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.65%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total value of $5,136,628.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,089.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.99, for a total value of $1,562,012.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,959.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total value of $5,136,628.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,089.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,633,777 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. HSBC raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $975.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Equinix from $954.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.63.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

