Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOG opened at $349.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $341.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $250.00 and a 52 week high of $355.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

