Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from $159.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of KSPI opened at $111.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 52 week low of $85.02 and a 52 week high of $143.72.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 36.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 6.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the first quarter valued at $19,063,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,343,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,391,000 after buying an additional 2,196,646 shares in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

