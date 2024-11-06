City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,794 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in City were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in City by 5.5% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 614,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,044,000 after acquiring an additional 32,069 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in City during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in City during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in City by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,542,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in City by 137.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

City Stock Performance

Shares of CHCO opened at $118.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.11 and a 200-day moving average of $111.45. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. City Holding has a 1 year low of $92.76 and a 1 year high of $125.54.

City Increases Dividend

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. City had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at City

In other news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $69,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James L. Rossi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,795. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $69,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,240. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

City Profile

(Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.