Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,659 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Clean Harbors worth $17,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLH. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 110,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,876,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $828,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 123,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 18,058 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.33.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH opened at $241.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.10. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.57 and a 12-month high of $267.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.74, for a total value of $80,307.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,731. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total transaction of $2,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,955,400.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.74, for a total value of $80,307.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,731. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,617 shares of company stock worth $2,613,132. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

