Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 117.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $241.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.20. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.57 and a 1 year high of $267.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total transaction of $75,423.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,963.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total transaction of $2,457,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,955,400.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total transaction of $75,423.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,963.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,132 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

