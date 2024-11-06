Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 3,216 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 87,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.9% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Shares of JPM opened at $221.58 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $142.79 and a twelve month high of $226.75. The company has a market capitalization of $623.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.19 and a 200 day moving average of $207.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

