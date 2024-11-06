Cognition Therapeutics’ (CGTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cognition Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.
Cognition Therapeutics Stock Performance
Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Cognition Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGTX. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $55,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Cognition Therapeutics by 41.6% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 34,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Cognition Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 197,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 95,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.
About Cognition Therapeutics
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.
